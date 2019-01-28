Britain unlikely to withdraw Article 50 - EU diplomat

BERLIN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Britain is unlikely to withdraw Article 50 and Prime Minister Theresa May will probably stick to the March 29 divorce date from the European Union, an EU diplomat said on Monday.

Regarding a possible extension of the Brexit date, the EU diplomat also indicated that if Britain’s withdrawal was delayed until after elections for the European Parliament in May, it would have to take part in the vote as it would still be a member of the bloc.