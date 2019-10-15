EU's Barnier says current UK Brexit proposals not good enough - sources

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told the 27 member states staying in the bloc after Brexit that the latest UK proposals were not yet good enough, three diplomatic sources said.

Barnier also said he needed a legal text agreed by the end of the day to recommend that a summit of EU leaders on Thursday and Friday approves any deal, the sources also said.

Otherwise, he would likely recommend that more talks with Britain are needed past the summit later this week, the sources added.