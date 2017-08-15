FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Britain says EU is getting 'quite cross' over Brexit divorce bill
August 15, 2017 / 8:24 AM / an hour ago

REFILE-Britain says EU is getting 'quite cross' over Brexit divorce bill

1 Min Read

(Fixes headline)

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday that the European Union's chief negotiator was getting quite cross over the Brexit divorce bill that he thinks Britain should pay but that an agreement would be eventually made.

Brexit Secretary David Davis said he wanted to have an interim arrangement with the EU after the March 2019 exit date for trade to flow in an unfettered way.

But Davis said that chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier had got upset over the so called divorce bill which the EU wants to be agreed before it says talks can move on to Britain's future relationship with the bloc.

"We're going to have a long haggle," Davis told LBC radio. "Michel is getting quite cross with us. He's saying 'you should make your proposal'.

"It's going to be quite tough and difficult. But we aren't going to be ending up paying the 10 billion a year which is what we pay now. We're going to sort this out." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

