EU wants ambitious deal with UK, but insists it must be fair

BRUSSELS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The European Union wants an ambitious and comprehensive future partnership with Britain, but will demand commitments to ensure open and fair competition, according to the EU’s draft mandate for negotiations released on Monday.

The demand for a level playing field was the only section in bold of the 33-page document, which seeks zero tariffs and quotas.

The partnership should ensure the application of EU state aid rules to Britain, the document says, and uphold “high standards” on employment standards, climate change and “relevant tax matters”. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Marine Strauss, editing by Robin Emmott)