LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The deputy leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, which props up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government, said on Tuesday that it appeared European Union and British negotiators were nearing a Brexit deal.

“It does look as if the negotiators in Brussels seem to be inching their way towards some kind of compromise,” Nigel Dodds told BBC TV. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)