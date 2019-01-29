DUP welcomes May's promise to seek changes to Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The deputy leader of the Northern Irish Party that props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said on Tuesday he welcomed her commitment to seek changes to the Withdrawal Agreement she has negotiated with Brussels.

May said on Tuesday that significant and legally binding change was needed to the agreement to address concerns over the so-called Northern Irish backstop, in order for the deal to win the support of parliament.

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds told parliament: “I welcome the fact that she has said ... she will go back and seek the reopening of the Withdrawal Agreement.

“She can be assured of our support in trying to find a solution that avoids any hard border on the island of Ireland, but also avoids any borders within the United Kingdom,” said Dodds, whose party voted against May’s deal earlier this month. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)