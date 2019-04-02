EU's Dombrovskis warns of liquidity risks from no-deal Brexit

BRUSSELS, April 2 (Reuters) - A no-deal Brexit would cause market disruptions and might also have an impact on liquidity in financial markets, the EU commissioner in charge of financial services Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday.

“We will not be able to mitigate all possible negative economic effects. There is going to be disruption. There may be effects on liquidity,” Dombrovskis told a hearing in the EU Parliament, adding that there was a “material risk” that Britain will leave the EU on April 12 without a divorce deal. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Huw Jones; Editing by Alison Williams)