As Brexit cliff edge looms, 20 miles of trucks stack up near Dover

DOVER, England, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Trucks heading towards the English port of Dover were stacked up for around 20 miles on Thursday, just two weeks before Britain exits the European Union’s orbit in a potentially tumultuous finale to the five-year divorce, a Reuters photographer said.

A Reuters photographer drove the entire distance of the queue which stretches from Dover towards Ashford along the M20. (Reporting by Dylan Martinez, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Kate Holton)