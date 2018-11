LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will engage widely to try to win support for her draft Brexit proposal in the face of fierce opposition, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

May is expected to talk to business executives, opposition politicians and leaders of the regional governments to drum up support for her deal ahead of a parliamentary vote expected before the end of the year. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)