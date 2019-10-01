UK minister: N.Ireland cannot take rules from EU after Brexit

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain will not place any physical customs infrastructure on the Irish border after Brexit and will present alternatives to the contentious “backstop” border plan in the coming days, a British junior minister for Brexit said on Tuesday.

“Any deal on Brexit on the 31st of October must avoid the whole (of the UK) or just part, i.e. Northern Ireland, being trapped in an arrangement where they are a rule-taker,” James Duddridge told parliament.

“Under no circumstance will the UK place infrastructure, checks or controls at the border.”

The so-called backstop is part of a withdrawal agreement negotiated by the EU and by former British Prime Minister Theresa May, that was rejected by the British parliament. May’s successor, Boris Johnson, wants to scrap the backstop but the EU opposes his wish. (Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Andy Bruce)