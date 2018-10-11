FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 1:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DUP says abstained in parliament vote as a warning to PM May

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) that British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government relies on for support abstained from a vote in parliament on Wednesday to remind her of the importance of its support amid crucial Brexit talks, a DUP lawmaker said.

The DUP abstained from an opposition Labour amendment to the agriculture bill as “a way of reminding the government” that it would not hesitate to vote against it in future “if we thought that was a necessary sanction,” Sammy Wilson told the BBC on Thursday.

The amendment failed and the DUP abstention did not impact the result.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Stephen Addison

