DUP says "no": cannot see how they can back May's deal - FT

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party which props up Theresa May’s minority government in parliament cannot see how it can back the prime minister’s Brexit deal in a vote on Tuesday, the Financial Times reported.

“A DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) source has told the FT “no”, they cannot see how the party can back the PM’s deal in the Commons tonight after reading Geoffrey Cox’s legal advice,” correspondent Laura Hughes said. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)