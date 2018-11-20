DUP deputy leader Dodds calls on May to renegotiate Brexit deal

BELFAST, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party on Tuesday called on British Prime Minister Theresa May to renegotiate her Brexit deal with the European Union, but left open the possibility the party would continue to support her on domestic issues.

“A stubborn determination by the PM to pursue a binary choice of this deal or no deal is not in the country’s interests,” DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds said in a statement.

But he added: “The government will require DUP support to deliver its domestic agenda. We will continue to use our influence for the good of everyone across the United Kingdom.” (Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)