Brexit: DUP leader says abstaining on PM May's deal 'never an option'

DUBLIN, March 28 (Reuters) - The Democratic Unionist Party will vote against a vote on British Prime Minister Theresa May’s European Union withdrawal deal and never considered abstaining, party leader Arlene Foster said on Thursday.

“Abstention would be the worst of all worlds because you are not actually indicating where you stand on the most important issue of our times so that was never an option,” Foster told Irish state broadcaster RTE in an interview. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; additional reporting by Amanda Ferguson Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)