Bonds News
March 12, 2019 / 10:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

DUP leader Foster says we are at pivotal moment in Brexit - RTE

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - The leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party on Tuesday said the decision on whether to accept assurances secured by British Prime Minister Theresa May from the EU was a pivotal moment in the Brexit process, Ireland’s RTE reported.

Foster “will be talking to @theresa_may later,” RTE London correspondent Fiona Mitchell said in a post on Twitter.

“Mrs Foster says huge decisions have to be made and this is a pivotal moment. Decisions will be taken over the day,” the post said.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
