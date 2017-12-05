DUP leader says warned UK's May it could not support Irish border deal -RTE

DUBLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The leader of the Northern Irish party propping up British Prime Minister Theresa May told her on Monday it could not support her minority government unless a Brexit deal on the Irish border was changed, Irish broadcaster RTE quoted her as saying on Tuesday.

The Democratic Unionist Party’s (DUP) Arlene Foster said she only received a text of the deal late on Monday morning despite asking for it for nearly five weeks and that once her party saw it, they knew it was not going to be acceptable.

“That was something that obviously came as a big shock. When we looked at the wording and saw the import of all that, we knew we couldn’t sign up to anything that was in that text that would allow a border in the Irish Sea,” Foster told RTE. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)