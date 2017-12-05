FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N. Ireland's DUP far away on Brexit deal - Telegraph reporter says
December 5, 2017 / 11:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

N. Ireland's DUP far away on Brexit deal - Telegraph reporter says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party which props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s minority government is still far away from agreeing to her plan for a Brexit deal and leader Arlene Foster will not travel to London on Tuesday, the Daily Telegraph reported.

May failed to clinch a deal on Monday to open talks on post-Brexit free trade with the European Union after a tentative deal with Dublin to keep EU rules in Northern Ireland angered her allies in Belfast, the Democratic Unionist Party.

“Arlene will come in when they are close to agreeing something,” the Telegraph quoted a source as saying. “There is such a level of work to be done at the moment – it is not at a stage where Arlene would be involved as leader.”

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

