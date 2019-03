LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party that is crucial to Prime Minister Theresa May’s hopes of getting her twice-defeated Brexit deal through parliament is unlikely to support it in a third vote unless it is convinced her deal can pass, HuffPost reported.

The government’s talks with the DUP, which has 10 lawmakers in parliament, have stalled and a breakthrough is unlikely at the moment, the website reported. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by Andy Bruce)