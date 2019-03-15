DUP MP says long Brexit delay would be a disaster

BELFAST, March 15 (Reuters) - A delay to Britain’s exit from the European Union that required it to take part in EU elections in May would be a “disaster” for Brexit supporters, a member of parliament for Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party said on Friday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to convince the party’s 10 members of parliament to vote for her withdrawal deal, which she says is the only way to avoid a long delay to Brexit.

"If it is an interminable delay where there is no prospect of an agreement - one that invokes the running of European parliamentary elections in Northern Ireland - that is a disaster for people that voted to leave the European Union in 2016 that in no way honours the expression of their will," DUP MP Gavin Robinson told BBC Radio Ulster.