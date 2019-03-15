DUP's Dodds to return to London for talks on Monday

BELFAST, March 15 (Reuters) - The deputy leader of the Northern Irish party which props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government is expected to return to the province on Friday and go back to London for more talks on Monday, a spokesman for the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said.

He said Nigel Dodds will be staying in touch with the British government over the weekend by phone.

The spokesman added that DUP leader Arlene Foster has been kept informed during a visit to the United States and is expected to return from Washington on Saturday.

Earlier, Dodds said his party wanted to agree a Brexit deal but the issue of the so-called Irish backstop remained the key problem. (Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by James Davey; editing by Stephen Addison)