BELFAST, March 15 (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party which props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government is likely to give a progress update on talks about the additional assurances that would be needed for them to save her twice-defeated Brexit deal.

A spokesman for the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which has 10 lawmakers in parliament, said it would give a progress update after talks with British ministers. (Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; writing by Guy Faulconbridge)