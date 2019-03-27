Brexit: Highly unlikely DUP will back May's deal - UTV

DUBLIN, March 27 (Reuters) - Northern Irish broadcaster UTV on Wednesday reported that the Democratic Unionist Party was very unlikely to give their support to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

“At the moment talks are continuing between the government and the DUP, but it is my understanding that it is highly unlikely that the DUP will back this deal,” UTV reporter Ken Reid said.

The DUP did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson)