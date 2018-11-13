DUP expects to be briefed on Brexit withdrawal text soon

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party that props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government expects to briefed soon on the text of a withdrawal agreement between Britain and the European Union, the party’s Brexit spokesman said.

Asked about when he would expect to be briefed on the deal, Sammy Wilson, a member of parliament, said: “I would hope fairly soon.”

He added: “We’re not part of the cabinet, so we would expect that the Prime Minister would be telling the cabinet first of all, but we would hope that since she has always said that we would be kept informed of ... the direction of travel, that we will be called in fairly soon.”