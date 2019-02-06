DUP told UK's May that Brexit border backstop must be replaced

BELFAST, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) stressed to British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday that the Irish border backstop was the issue with her Brexit deal and needs to be replaced, leader Arlene Foster said.

“We reiterated again the fact that the backstop was the problem ... the backstop needs to be replaced,” Foster said after talks with May, adding that the meeting had been useful and that some of the debate around the exact nature of the changes needed was a matter of semantics. (Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)