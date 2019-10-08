Northern Irish DUP says a Brexit deal looks difficult

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party, allies of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said that a Brexit deal was unlikely to be achieved by an informal deadline of Friday.

When asked if a deal could be achieved by Friday, DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds told Bloomberg Television: “It looks difficult at the moment - I am very, very sad about that.”

“What it does flush out is that the original backstop proposals were clearly something that certain Dublin politicians particularly in the government really felt was the end destination,” Dodds said.

He said Ireland was turning landmark peace deals upside down by dismissing the Northern Irish consent idea of Johnson’s Brexit proposal.

“Dublin is now it seems turning the Good Friday Agreement, the Belfast Agreement, the St Andrews Agreement - all the agreements that we made in the last 20 years as part of the political process - on its head,” Dodds said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)