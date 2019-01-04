Northern Irish kingmakers: We will not support May's Brexit deal

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party that props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said on Friday that it would not support her Brexit deal but that businesses should be relaxed about leaving the EU without an agreement.

“In fact we’re more alarmed about what is coming out from the EU and especially the Irish government,” the Democratic Unionist Party’s Sammy Wilson said when asked if he was reassured by signals from Brussels.

He said the Irish backstop was a “con trick” and added that farmers and businesses should be totally relaxed about a no-deal Brexit. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)