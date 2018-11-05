Brexit should not lead to flight disruption - Easyjet CEO

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s exit from the European Union next year should not lead to flight disruption, even in the case of a no-deal, Easyjet’s Chief Executive said on Monday.

“I don’t think there will be any disruption. I’m confident that there will be a deal on aviation,” Easyjet CEO Johan Lundgren told industry conference World Travel Market.

The chief executive of Ryanair Easyjet’s bigger rival in the low cost space, has warned that if there is a no-deal Brexit, UK flights could be grounded for up to three weeks. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Elisabeth O’Leary)