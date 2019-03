BRUSSELS, March 22 (Reuters) - The President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi told European Union leaders on Friday that companies have to increase their preparations to face a possible no-deal Brexit, an EU source said.

“Authorities and central banks are prepared but the private sector has to step up preparations,” Draghi told EU leaders at a summit in Brussels, the source said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio Editing by Andrew Heavens)