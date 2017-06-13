FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB tells UK banks clock is ticking for seeking EU licence
June 13, 2017 / 8:45 AM / 2 months ago

ECB tells UK banks clock is ticking for seeking EU licence

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 13 (Reuters) - UK banks should hurry up in applying for a licence in the European Union to ensure they can still do business in the bloc even after Britain leaves, a top European Central Bank supervisor said on Tuesday.

"My message today to the banks is quite simple: the clock is ticking," Sabine Lautenschläger, the ECB board member in charge of banking supervision, told a financial conference in London.

"Obtaining a licence takes some time, so don’t put off applying for one for too long." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

