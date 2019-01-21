Eddie Stobart starts rail service from London port as Brexit looms

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Eddie Stobart Logistics is starting a rail service from the London port of Tilbury to Daventry, where major retailers including Amazon have distribution centres, as uncertainty rises over Brexit.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government has warned that failure to strike a European Union exit deal will lead to severe disruption and has implemented tests to Europe’s busiest ferry port at Dover.

The new Tilbury to Daventry rail service will have a capacity of 200 containers a week, Eddie Stobart, which operates 3,800 trailers in Britain and continental Europe, said.

“Eddie Stobart Logistics works with some of the biggest import and retail customers operating in the UK, and their priority is to ensure the reliability and adaptability of their supply chains whatever circumstances they face in the future,” John Clark, Sector Director at Eddie Stobart, said.

Tilbury is a natural distribution hub, with 18 million people living within a 75 miles radius and transport links to and from London and across the South East, its owner Forth Ports says.

Eddie Stobart said last week it expects margins to improve further in 2019 as it continues to invest in transport operations, warehousing network and technology to support its future growth plans. (Reporting by Samantha Machado and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Alexander Smith)