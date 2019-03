LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - A British lawmaker is proposing a motion on an EEA-EFTA Norway Brexit option to be voted on as part of a series of indicative votes to be held in parliament on Wednesday, according to Sky News.

The proposal from Conservative lawmaker George Eustice would not involve a customs union, Sky News political editor Faisal Islam said on Twitter. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)