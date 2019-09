UK's Labour will not support Johnson's motion for early election - source

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will not support Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bid to call an early election in a vote in parliament on Monday, a source in the party said.

The government has put forward a motion calling for an early election, which would require the backing of two-thirds of the lower house of parliament’s 650 lawmakers. A vote on the same motion on Wednesday failed to win enough support. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)