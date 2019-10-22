UK PM Johnson will seek election if parliament rejects Brexit timetable - BBC

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s government will drop its attempt to get approval for Brexit legislation if lawmakers vote against the timetable to pass it on Tuesday, and will instead press for a new election before Christmas, a source was quoted by the BBC as saying.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to get approval for his Brexit deal by trying to push it through parliament in an accelerated time frame so Britain can leave the EU on Oct. 31.

Sources close to the government have said the government would most probably drop its attempt to get legislation through the lower house of parliament if lawmakers refused to approve its shortened timetable. If that was the case, the government would have little choice but to press for an election.