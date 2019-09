LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - There are “very strong rumours” that a general election could be announced this week to take place before Britain leaves the European Union on Oct. 31, The Guardian’s chief political correspondent said.

“Very strong rumours in Westminster today that election could be called this week - with verbal commitment of polling day pre-Oct 31,” Jessica Elgot wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)