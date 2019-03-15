France's CRE approves hard Brexit access rules for power interconnector

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - French energy market regulator CRE said on Friday that it had approved daily rules for access to the France-England high-voltage electricity interconnector which would come into force in case Britain were to leave the European Union without a deal.

The regulator CRE said daily auctions would be held from March 31, 2019 delivery, to allocate capacity for the France-England power interconnector.

CRE had previously said that it was preparing a mechanism which would allow continuity in day-ahead electricity auctions between Britain and France in case there is no deal for Britain to leave the European Union on March 29. (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Louise Heavens)