Meaningful Brexit vote set to go ahead on Tuesday- junior minister

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - British lawmakers will vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal as planned, a junior defence minister said on Monday, after media reports that May was coming under pressure to cancel Tuesday’s so-called “meaningful” vote.

“Tomorrow, we understand, there is a vote on the meaningful vote. As far as I understand, that will continue to go ahead,” Tobias Ellwood told BBC television.

“If that fails, then the following day, there has to be a vote on no-deal... The clock is ticking down.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Costas Pitas)