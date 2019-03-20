UK Labour lawmaker requests emergency debate on Brexit

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - An opposition Labour lawmaker requested on Wednesday an emergency debate in parliament on Brexit, seeking to challenge Prime Minister Theresa May’s pursuit of a short delay to Britain’s departure from the European Union, her office said.

The office of Alison McGovern, the Labour lawmaker, said the so-called SO24 emergency debate motion would be a very short statement on Brexit and would be aimed at securing a debate in parliament. It is not clear if that would trigger a vote.

It is up to parliament’s speaker to decide whether to press ahead with the move, after which McGovern would make a three minute speech on the case for such a debate and then parliament would have to agree that the debate should take place.

Her office said the move was prompted by May’s decision to pursue a short extension to the Article 50 two-year negotiating period, which some lawmakers say would force parliament into a stark decision of backing the prime minister’s deal or leaving the EU without an agreement. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)