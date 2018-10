LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain does not expect gas trading with Europe to change significantly in the event of a “no deal” Brexit, it said on Friday, but warned operators of electricity power links would need to set up alternative trading arrangements.

Britain imports around 50 percent of its gas from Norway and continental Europe and around 6 percent of its electricity via power links with France, the Netherlands and Ireland. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Mark Potter)