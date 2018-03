LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday Britain would seek to uphold environmental standards after Brexit and manage its fishing stocks in a sustainable way.

While May acknowledged that maintaining relevent standards and customs arrangements would constrain the country’s ability to lower standards, she said in practice Britain would not want to do that anyway. (Reporting by Alastair Smout and Andrew MacAskill; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)