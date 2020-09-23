UK's Gove says confident on financial services equivalence after Brexit

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Senior British minister Michael Gove, asked if there would be a free flow of capital and equivalence for UK financial services after Brexit, said he was confident because the European Union has accelerated the process.

“I’m confident of that,” he told parliament.

“One of the things about equivalence is it is what’s called an autonomous process within the EU, and I think since the Prime Minister drew attention to the slow progress of some of those autonomous processes, to be very fair to the EU, that has meant an acceleration.

“So I am confident, yes.” (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)