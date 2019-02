LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A group of Conservative pro-Brexit lawmakers have decided to abstain on a vote on Thursday, two Conservative lawmakers said, in a blow to the Prime Minister Theresa May who is seeking parliament’s renewed backing for her Brexit renegotiation.

“There has been a collective decision to abstain on the main motion if unamended,” two Conservative lawmakers in the pro-Brexit European Research Group said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)