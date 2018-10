BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - There is around a 70 percent chance that Britain and the European Union will reach a Brexit deal at the last minute, credit agency Euler Hermes said on Thursday, adding it saw a 25 percent likelihood of Britain quitting the bloc without a deal.

Euler Hermes said uncertainty due to Brexit was likely to shave up to 0.1 percentage points off British economic growth every quarter until an agreement was reached. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Joseph Nasr)