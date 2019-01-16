Eurotunnel: taking steps so that any 'no-deal' Brexit has minimal impact

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Channel Tunnel operator Eurotunnel said it was taking steps to ensure that any ‘no-deal’ Brexit would have minimal impact on its transport network.

“We have adapted our infrastructure so that, with or without a deal, traffic flow through the Tunnel will be maintained,” Eurotunnel said in a statement issued by its parent company Getlink.

“Eurotunnel is currently working to ensure that new post-Brexit border controls will have no significant impact on Tunnel traffic,” it also said, adding it was urgent for political leaders to bring clarity and precision to the Brexit process.