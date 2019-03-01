UK pays Eurotunnel 33 mln stg over "secretive" no-deal Brexit ferry contracts

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Britain has paid out 33 million pounds ($43.7 million) to settle a claim with Eurotunnel which runs the Channel Tunnel between Britain and France after accusations of a “secretive” process to award ferry contracts to cope with a no-deal Brexit.

In a statement, the government said it had reached agreement with Eurotunnel, whose holding company is Getlink, to ensure the Channel Tunnel would continue to keep passengers and freight moving after Britain leaves the European Union on March 29.

“The agreement with Eurotunnel secures the government’s additional freight capacity, helping ensure that the NHS has essential medicines in the event of a no deal Brexit,” British Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said.

“While it is disappointing that Eurotunnel chose to take legal action on contracts in place to ensure the smooth supply of vital medicines, I am pleased that this agreement will ensure the Channel Tunnel is ready for a post-Brexit world.” ($1 = 0.7553 pounds) (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by James Davey)