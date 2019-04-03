Aquis expects UK to match EU share trading ban in no-deal Brexit

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority is expected to match a European Union share trading ban under a no-deal Brexit, the chief executive of Aquis Exchange said on Wednesday.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said last month that if Britain leaves the bloc without a deal, asset managers and other investors based in the EU would have to trade over 6,200 shares, including 14 listed in Britain, on platforms inside the bloc.

“I would expect the FCA to bring in some form of share trading obligation which matches the ESMA’s share trading obligation for a no deal Brexit,” Aquis Exchange Chief Executive Alasdair Haynes told Reuters.