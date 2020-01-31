Bonds News
January 31, 2020

Britain Brexits - United Kingdom leaves the European Union

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom finally cast off from the European Union on Friday for an uncertain Brexit future, turning its back on post-World War Two attempts to unite the once warring nations of Europe into a global power.

In its biggest geopolitical shift since the loss of its sprawling empire, the United Kingdom slipped away at 2300 GMT - ending 47 years of membership in a step cast by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the dawn of new era. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; editing by Andy Bruce)

