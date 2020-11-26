UK wants to resume face-to-face talks, up to EU, says PM's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain wants to resume face-to-face trade negotiations with the European Union, but it is a decision for Brussels, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, reiterating that London was trying to bridge the gaps in the talks.

“We want to resume face-to-face negotiations but ... it’s for the EU to decide when and if they come,” the spokesman told reporters, adding the talks were still virtual after one member of the EU’s team tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.