November 27, 2018 / 7:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brexit could be delayed to get a better deal, former UK minister says

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Former British defence minister Michael Fallon said on Tuesday that it may be in Britain’s interests to delay leaving the European Union so negotiators can agree a better divorce deal.

“This is not a good deal and we need a better deal,” Fallon told BBC radio in an interview.

“And if it’s possible to get a better deal, to send the negotiators back to Brussels for two or three months — even to postpone the actual leaving date for two or three months — I still think that would be the long-term interest of the country.”

Fallon said he did not believe ousting Prime Minister Theresa May would help the situation. (Reporting by Andy ; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

