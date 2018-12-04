Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage quits UK Independence Party

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said on Tuesday he was leaving the United Kingdom Independence Party, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

Farage, as UKIP leader, convinced Prime Minister Theresa May’s predecessor, David Cameron, to call the Brexit referendum and then helped lead the campaign to leave the EU.

“I am leaving UKIP today,” Farage said. “There is a huge space for a Brexit party in British politics, but it wont be filled by UKIP.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Costas Pitas)