UK Brexit plan like putting your head in crocodile's mouth and hoping for the best- Farage

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s proposal to remove the Irish backstop from a Brexit deal is “like putting your head in a crocodile’s mouth and hoping for the best”, the leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage said on Wednesday.

“Despite his words there is no guarantee that we will leave the customs union, and any future trade deal needs good faith from the EU side,” he wrote on Twitter.

Farage’s party has siphoned off support from the governing Conservative Party. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)